Cardiff Devils finished third in last season's Continental Cup

Cardiff Devils will represent the Elite Ice Hockey League in the IIHF Continental Cup next season.

The Welsh side will take part after Guildford Flames, who finished second in the Elite League last season, opted not to enter the competition.

Devils will enter the tournament in the third round, which takes place in November 2023.

"We loved taking part in the Continental Cup last season," Devils managing director Todd Kelman said.

"We are looking forward to being in it again. We finished third in 2023, we think we can do even better in 2024.

"We know our fans that travelled last season to Angers [in France] had an incredible experience as did the players and staff. We want that experience again."

Guildford chief operating officer Kirk Humphreys said it had been a "difficult" decision not to take part, but said scheduling difficulties - including availability of their Guildford Spectrum Parkway home - fixture congestion and travel concerns were considerations.

The Continental Cup third round takes place over the weekend of 17-19 November, with the final being held over the weekend of 12-14 January.