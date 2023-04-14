Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze in the quarter-finals to reach the Elite League play-off finals weekend

Managing director Todd Kelman says this weekend's Elite League play-off finals weekend can be "a great equaliser" for Cardiff Devils .

Devils had a below-par campaign, finishing fourth and only reaching the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

But success at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena for a fourth straight play-off championship would turn around perceptions of the 2022-23 season.

"All stats are kind of thrown out," Kelman told Radio Wales Sport.

"It's the beauty of the play-offs, it's a great equaliser.

"No matter what you did in the regular season, it comes down to a home and away quarter-final and then the finals weekend.

"It's a one-off semi-final and final so really anything can happen."

Having won the play-off title in 2018 and 2019, Devils returned from a two-season break due to Covid-19 and beat Belfast Giants 6-3 in 2022 to lift the trophy once more.

The last two successes have both been against Giants, who were looking to secure an Elite League grand slam after winning the regular season and Challenge Cup titles.

This year Giants are the team to beat once more, having once again won the other two pieces of silverware.

Giants face Nottingham Panthers in Saturday's first semi-final, before Devils take on rivals Sheffield Steelers for a place in Sunday's final.

"It doesn't matter what your season record against each other is," said Kelman.

"We've had a lot of success here the last few years, we're excited to be here and I don't think anyone can count us out.

"But you can't really count out any team, even Nottingham who upset Guilford Flames deserve to be here and I'm sure Belfast aren't taking them lightly either."

Like Devils, Steelers have not had as much success this campaign as their fanbase expects, finishing the regular season in third place.

But one of the two heavyweights of British ice hockey will get the chance on Sunday to finish their season on a high.

"Everyone's pumped about it," added Kelman.

"It's such a big game because we've both hit below expectations for our season, so the fact that one of us gets to play in the final game is exciting.

"It's a good thing that fourth place is considered a bad season.

"There were times, probably nine years ago before we got here before we took over and bought the team, that the Devils were a ninth or 10th-place team.

"So the fact that our fan base expects championships and expects success is a great thing, and that was our goal.

"We wanted to raise the expectations and we've done that, and so you know when fourth place becomes a poor season for the Cardiff Devils, that's a really good thing.

"I'm as disappointed as the fans are, but to win the play-offs would be fantastic."