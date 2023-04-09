Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils are the reigning Elite League Play-off champions after beating Belfast Giants in last year's final

Cardiff Devils have reached the Elite League play-off semi-finals despite a 2-1 second-leg defeat to Coventry Blaze.

Saturday's 5-1 win in Coventry proved too big a lead to overturn for Blaze.

Kim Tallberg scored in the first period to reduce Devils' lead to three before Tyler Kirkup made it 5-3 on aggregate.

But as Coventry went in search of late goals Jake Coughler scored into an empty net to seal Devils' place in Nottingham for play-off finals weekend.

Cardiff were in control of the tie going into Sunday's second leg after a commanding win in Coventry on Saturday.

Blaze had taken the lead through Johnny Curran but Brodie Reid levelled things up before the end of the first period.

Second period goals from Joey Martin, Josh Brittain and Josh Waller gave put the Devils 4-1 up in Coventry.

Trevor Cox's third period goal gave Coventry a mountain to climb on Sunday, which they could not manage despite a spirited fightback.

Devils will face Sheffield Steelers in the semi-final at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday.