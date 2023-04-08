Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils are the reigning Elite League Play-off champions after beating Belfast Giants in last year's final

Cardiff Devils have a four-goal lead going into the Elite League play-off quarter-final second leg after a 5-1 win at Coventry Blaze on Saturday.

Blaze took the lead through Johnny Curran but Brodie Reid levelled things up before the end of the first period.

Second period goals from Joey Martin, Josh Brittain and Josh Waller gave the Devils a commanding lead in Coventry.

Trevor Cox added a late fifth for the Devils, who host Coventry on Sunday at Ice Arena Wales with a four goal lead.

The winner will travel to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 15 April for the semi-finals, with the third-place match and final taking place the next day.