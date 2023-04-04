Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Basingstoke Bison will compete in the National League's end-of-season play-offs before going on a one year hiatus

NIHL National League ice hockey team Basingstoke Bison have announced they will not play next season.

Their home venue, Planet Ice, is undergoing planned refurbishment work that will put the rink out of action for the team's 2023-24 league campaign.

"Given the works that needs to be done at the rink it makes sense to skip next season," Bison's chief operations officer Heath Rhodes said. external-link

The club aims to return to National League competition in September 2024.

They will have to rebuild their squad after the hiatus because all of the players are out of contract and will become free agents at the end of this season.

Director John Neville said being unable to compete was a shame.

"It's disappointing, understandable and inevitable," he added.

"Our facility needs much needed repairs and we will work collectively with Planet Ice to ensure that we have a facility we can all be proud of for the 2024-25 season."

The Bison, who play in the second tier of professional ice hockey in England, have qualified for this season's play-offs with a 20 win record through 56 games.

The former league champions will play Leeds Knights in the first round of the knockout competition on Sunday.