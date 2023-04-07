Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Dupont has been Cardiff Devils head coach since the back-end of the 2021-22 season

Head coach Brodie Dupont says Cardiff Devils can contend for another Elite Ice Hockey League play-off title as they prepare for this weekend's quarter-final against Coventry Blaze.

Devils go to Coventry on Saturday (19:00 BST) before Sunday's second leg at the Ice Arena Wales (18:00 BST).

Devils are reigning play-off champions, having also triumphed in 2018 and 2019.

"We're excited, it's like we've been in the starting blocks and we're waiting for the gun to go off," Dupont said.

"Trophies are very difficult to win. There's nine other teams that can win it and at the end of the day there's one left that's up for grabs that we feel we are in a position to contend for."

Devils beat Belfast Giants 6-3 in last year's final to secure a third successive play-off triumph, as there were no winners in 2020 or 2021 because of Covid-19.

Devils have faced this weekend's opponents on 10 occasions this season, with Coventry claiming six victories - including the last three games - compared to Devils' four.

Nevertheless Dupont says his Devils are "quite confident" about their chances of progressing.

"Coventry is a team that checks very hard, they work very hard, they're very good in their arena and we feel it's actually quite a good match-up for us, even though when you look at the games head to head they have taken a little bit of an advantage on that," he said.

"We feel like we play them well. As long as we work hard and we're able to check hard and continue with our direct game, we'll be fine."

Following some inconsistent form, Devils ended the regular Elite League season with a 4-0 win over Sheffield Steelers last Sunday.

Devils had been in the hunt for the Elite League title but finished fourth, with Belfast Giants ending the regular season on top of the pile.

"To end that last game with a 4-0 win was great for morale, great for balance, great for all our team," Dupont added.