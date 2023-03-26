Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Petr Cech switched to ice hockey in 2019 after ending his football playing career

Former goalkeeper Petr Cech finished on the losing side as Invicta Dynamos beat Chelmsford Chieftains 9-4 in the NIHL Division One South cup final.

The Chieftains needed to overturn a 6-3 deficit from Saturday's first leg.

But despite home advantage for the return, Cameron Bartlett's goal was not enough as they lost 3-1 and must now concentrate on the league play-offs.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Cech joined the Chieftains from Guildford Phoenix last year.

The Division One South play-offs will take place at Milton Keynes on 9-10 April.