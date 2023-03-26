Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Riley Brandy (left) of Cardiff Devils and Brendan Connolly (right) of Sheffield Steelers drop the gloves

Sheffield Steelers maintained control of third place in the Elite League after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Cardiff Devils at Utilita Arena.

Brodie Reid fired the visitors ahead inside two, but Robert Dowd replied quickly for the Steelers.

Sheffield took the lead for the first time through Alex Graham before Cole Sanford made it 2-2 on the powerplay.

The match winner came five minutes into the final period when Brendan Connolly converted a Steelers powerplay to win.

Sheffield move two points ahead of Cardiff with two games left in the regular season.