Chad Pietroniro tangles with a Fife player during a feisty first period

Brodie Reid got the first and last goals as Cardiff Devils shook off back-to-back defeats with a 4-0 win over Fife Flyers.

Reid and Josh Waller both netted in the second period at Ice Arena Wales.

Justin Crandall and Reid then scored in the final period to put Devils level on points with third-placed Sheffield Steelers.

Flyers have now won just one of their last seven matches and are running out of time to make the play-offs.

Flyers knew their hopes of reaching the play-offs were on the line in Cardiff where they had not won since November 2018.

Devils came closest to opening the scoring in a first period of few chances.

Chad Pietroniro missed two early chances and Jake Coughler went clear in the final seconds, only to be superbly denied by Flyers goaltender Shane Owen.

In between those efforts was a feisty encounter that saw eight players serve penalties, including a ten-minute spell for Devils' Cole Sanford for slashing.

However the pressure told and Devils struck twice within a minute early in the second period.

Justin Crandall and Jake Coughler combined for Reid to smash home the opener and Waller followed quickly after.

Reid had a second ruled out and Trevor Cox went close before Josh Brittain was penalised for fighting.

Crandall then netted early in the thirds period to clinch the win before Reid grabbed his second on a powerplay late on.