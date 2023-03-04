Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Joshua Waller has made 45 appearances for the Cardiff Devils in the Elite League this season

Dundee Stars failed to convert in the penalty shootout as they lost to Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

Cole Sanford put Devils ahead after 23 minutes before Philippe Sanche and Erik Naslund put the visitors in control.

Ryan Penny levelled and Sanford's second restored Devils' lead but Kris Inglis and Carter Folk switched momentum back to Dundee once more.

Joey Martin forced a goalless overtime before Marcus Crawford and Josh Brittain converted penalties to win.

Cardiff remain five points behind league leaders Belfast, with an upcoming double header against the Giants looming.

Devils travel to ninth-place Fife Flyers on Sunday while Dundee return home to host Glasgow Clan.