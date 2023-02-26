Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-1 Guildford Flames
Cardiff Devils got their Elite League challenge back on track with a narrow win over title rivals Guildford Flames at Ice Arena Wales.
Joey Martin and Justin Crandall scored within 30 seconds of each other to gave the home side a 2-0 lead after a fast and furious first period.
Ryan Tait pulled one back as Flames edged the second period.
And a tight contest went down to the final seconds when Cole Sanford broke clear to score in an empty net.
Following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Nottingham, victory saw the Devils close the gap on second-placed Flames to a point and only three behind leaders Belfast Giants.
However Flames have two games in hand over both their title rivals.