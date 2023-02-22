Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Riley Brandt is congratulated by team-mate Mark Louis after scoring Devils' second goal

Cardiff Devils strengthened their grip on a play-off spot with a 5-1 win over Glasgow Clan at Ice Arena Wales.

Cole Sandford, Riley Brand and Joey Martin gave Devils a 3-0 lead in the opening period before Steven McParland pulled a goal back.

Josh Brittain and Trevor Cox sealed victory for Devils in the final period.

Meanwhile Devils, who next face Nottingham Panthers away on Saturday, have signed Canadian Chad Pietroniro for the rest of the season.