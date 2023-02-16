Canadian forward Matt McLeod has joined the Belfast Giants until the end of the season.

The Belfast Giants have bolstered their roster on deadline day with the addition of Canadian forward Matt McLeod.

The 26-year old has spent his entire career playing in the United States and his native Canada.

He had a spell with Brampton Beast and most recently Cincinnati Cyclones.

With Tyler Soy and Mark Garside currently out injured McLeod will strengthen the Giants' attack for the league run in and play-offs.

After last night's 6-1 win over Guildford Flames saw them move to the top of the table, the Giants have another Elite League and Challenge Cup double in their sights, and McLeod is excited at the prospect of challenging on both fronts.

"I'm really excited to get started with the Giants in Belfast. I've heard great things about the League, the organisation, the city, and of course the fans, I can't wait to play in front of the crowds at the Arena," he said.

"The team is having a great season so far. With all eyes on the championship title, I'm excited to bring speed and energy to the team and provide support wherever I can. I'm ready to get to work."