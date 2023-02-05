Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils lost their second game of the weekend in the Elite League as Nottingham Panthers secured an overtime win.

Brodie Reid gave Devils the lead but Stephen Anderson levelled before Reid's second restored the hosts' advantage.

David Levin and Luke Ferrara Panthers in front but Trevor Cox for Devils.

Mike Hammond restored Panthers' lead and although Cox equalised, Albin Lindgren won it for the visitors in overtime.