Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Sam Duggan in action against former team Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils' Elite League title aspirations suffered a blow as they felt to a heavy 6-0 defeat away to Coventry Blaze.

Marly Quince and JD Dudek scored inside the opening five minutes of the first period to put Blaze in control.

Colton Yellow Horn, Kim Tallberg, Tanner Lishchynsky and Nathan Ripley's goals in the final period sealed victory for the home side.

Devils host Nottingham Panthers at Ice Arena Wales on Sunday, 5 February.