Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils forward Cole Sanford joined from Florida Everblades in 2021

Cardiff Devils continued their Elite League title challenge with a 7-1 home win against struggling Fife Flyers.

Power-play goals from Cole Sanford and Joey Martin put the Devils 2-0 up in the first period before Christian Hausinger pulled one back for Flyers.

Martin's second of the evening made it 3-1 before Ben Davies extended Devils' lead at the end of the middle period.

Third period goals from Brodie Reid, Riley Brandt and Sanford rounded off a convincing evening for the Devils.

Guildford Flames remain six points ahead of the Devils after their hard-fought win over Coventry Blaze earlier on Saturday.

Belfast Giants' penalty shootout win over Sheffield Steelers sees Devils move into second place over their South Yorkshire rivals.

Cardiff travel to Dundee Stars on Sunday while Fife host Manchester Storm.