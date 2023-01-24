Glasgow Clan beat Cardiff Devils 3-2 in overtime

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Glasgow Clan belied their lowly place in the Elite League in an overtime win over title challengers Cardiff Devils.

Joey Martin put the visitors ahead early in the first period and after John Dunbar equalised, Cole Sanford put Devils back in front.

But Gary Haden set up a dramatic finale with his late strike in the third period.

That gave Jordan Cowie the chance he took to be the home hero.

Devils are next in action on Saturday, 28 January when they host bottom club Fife Flyers.

Clan host leaders Guildford Flames the previous day.