Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Belfast Giants

Cardiff Devils kept up the pressure on Elite League leaders Guildford Flames with a crucial victory over their title rivals.

Joey Martin and Justin Crandall put Devils in control before Cole Sanford extended their lead.

Flames responded through Ben O'Connor and Peter Crinella but Trevor Cox scored Devils' fourth to seal victory.

Devils' second win in two days sees them three points behind Flames in the standings.