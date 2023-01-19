Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

British passport holder Rory Herrman attended the same New York university - RPI - as former Cardiff Devils Jake Morissette and Andrew Lord

Cardiff Devils have released Rory Herrman less than a month after signing the 23-year-old forward.

Californian Herrman joined Elite League Cardiff in December after graduating early from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in America.

He has signed for National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) side Telford Tigers.

"This is Rory's first taste of pro hockey and right now with us he was seeing very limited ice time," said Devils managing director Todd Kelman.

"We didn't see that changing and we were honest with him about that.

"At this stage in his career, the most important thing for his development is ice time. He won't improve sitting on the bench in Cardiff and we made sure we found a team for him where he can play a more significant role."

Herrman played a total of seven Elite League games for the Devils without registering a point.

He also played three games in the Continental Cup Final in Angers, France.