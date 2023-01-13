Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils are currently fourth in the Elite League standings

Cardiff Devils made a poor start to their Continental Cup campaign, losing to Angers Ducs on penalties.

Philippe Halley opened the scoring after 12 minutes for Angers before Brodie Reid levelled for Devils early in the third period.

Neither team could find a winner in overtime, before Josh Waller missed the decisive final penalty.

Devils face Italian side Asiago on Saturday before playing top seeds HK Nitra on Sunday.