Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Joey Martin sealed Devils' win after being fed by Trevor Cox

Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff Devils at a sold-out Ice Arena Wales.

Ben Davies put Devils ahead before Scott Allen levelled in the first period.

Trevor Cox restored Devils' lead in the second period after good work from Cole Sanford.

Devils' Taran Kozun, the player of the match, made some big saves early in the third period before Joey Martin tapped in to seal the hosts' victory.

The win leaves Devils third in the table with the Steelers still leading the way despite losing for the first time in 10 Elite League games.