Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants moved one step closer to defending their title in a frantic game in front of 5,002 fans at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants produced a stirring comeback as they rallied from a 5-2 aggregate deficit to beat the Nottingham Panthers and reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Trailing 3-2 from the first leg, the Giants found themselves 2-0 down at the SSE Arena after Panthers goals from Tanner Sorenson and Adam Brady.

But the Giants kept their title defence alive as Scott Conway, Ciaran Long, David Goodwin, Lewis Hook and David Gilbert all scored to secure a 7-5 aggregate win for Adam Keefe's side.

The Giants will next face the Guildford Flames for a place in the final, while their next game is at home to the Dundee Stars in the Elite League on Friday.