Justin Crandall celebrates with Cardiff Devils team-mates following a goal against Flames

Cardiff Devils ended the year with victory over GuildFord Flames to boost their Elite League title hopes.

Justin Crandall gave Devils the lead inside the opening two minutes and although Daniel Tedesco equalised, Cole Stanford restored the hosts' lead.

Debutant Stefan Fournier put Devils further ahead in the second period with Marcus Crawford sealing victory after Dabiel Tedesco had scored for Flames.

Flames host Devils in the return match on New Year's Day.