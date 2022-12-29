Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Action from Thursday's match between the Belfast Giants and Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants defeated Fife Flyers 3-1 in their final game of the year at the SSE Arena on Thursday to extend their winning streak to six matches.

Goals from Ben Lake, Mark Garside and David Gilbert helped the Giants to victory in front of a sellout crowd.

Zack Phillips was on target for Fife, who had lost 8-0 to Belfast when the sides last met on 22 December.

The Giants continue their recent busy schedule when they play the Flyers in Kirkcaldy on New Year's Eve.

In a poignant moment pre-game there was a minute's applause as the Giants paid tribute to fans and members of the organisation who had passed away during 2022 as their images were displayed on the big screens in the arena.

For the majority of the opening period it was a case of netminders on top as Peyton Jones and Fife's Shane Owen pulled off a series of saves as both teams battled to get on the scoreboard.

The home side eventually broke the deadlock as Lake's shot crept under Fife netminder Owen just after halfway through the first period.

In a penalty-free opening 20 minutes of play the Giants gave a debut to new signing Donovan Neuls, who nearly scored on his first shift on home ice.

The visiting team flew out of the blocks at the start of the second period, equalizing through Phillips after Jones had saved the initial two efforts by the Flyers.

Midway through the second Garside fired home to restore the Giants' lead and Jones ensured the Giants lead remained intact going into the final period with a superb stop from Janne Laakkonen on the breakaway.

Halfway through the final period Gibert extended the lead and that's how the game finished as a bumper Belfast crowd revelled in their team's victory with a standing ovation at the end of play.