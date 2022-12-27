Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Blake Thompson was on the scoresheet for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils completed the festive double over Coventry Blaze with a 4-1 win in front of a sell-out Ice Arena Wales.

Blake Thompson scored inside 20 seconds for Devils, before captain Mark Richardson added a second in a feisty first period.

Peyton Frantti got one back for Blaze, while netminder Paavo Holsa produced some fine saves to keep them in touch.

But Devils made sure of victory with goals from Ryan Penny and Josh Waller.

Devils are back in league action on Saturday when they host Guilford Flames, while Blaze have a trip to Nottingham Panthers.