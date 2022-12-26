Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Reid spearheaded an Elite League overtime win for Cardiff Devils at Coventry Blaze, starting and ending the scoring at the SkyDome Arena.

Devils led with a Reid goal within two minutes, but two Mitch Cook powerplay goals had Blaze ahead by the end of the first period.

Trevor Cox levelled for the visitors, before Reid struck again in overtime.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday in the reverse fixture at Ice Arena Wales, face-off 18:00 GMT.