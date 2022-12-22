Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Donovan Neuls played in the Western Hockey League for Seattle Seahawks

Elite League champions Belfast Giants have brought in Canadian centreman Donovan Neuls for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 25-year-old arrives after playing in the Slovak Extraliga with HC Presov earlier this season.

Neuls has previous experience with the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he played for four consecutive seasons.

"When I first heard that going to Belfast was a possibility I was extremely excited," he said.

"I know a few people who have played, and still play there and they had nothing but great things to say about the organisation, the fans and the city too.

"I've never been to Ireland before, so I'm looking to arriving soon and seeing what it's all about."

Neuls also played college hockey with University of Saskatchewan in the Canadian USports League, where he skated alongside current Giants defenceman Sam Ruopp.

"He's a reliable centreman, who can play on both sides of the puck - he should bring a nice shot of energy into our line-up," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.