Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Trevor Cox and Joey Martin struck in a penalty shootout to give Cardiff Devils a hard-fought Elite League win at Manchester Storm.

Justin Crandall struck first for Devils, but Cole Carter had drawn Storm level by the end of the second period.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the third period or in overtime.

Devils' ace in the hole was netminder Tyler Kozun who shut out Storm in the shootout, while Cox and Martin found the net to clinch victory.

Devils are next in Elite League action at Coventry Blaze on Boxing Day.