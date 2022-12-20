Rory Herrman is a graduate of the same university as former Devils Jake Morissette and Andrew Lord

Cardiff Devils have signed forward Rory Herrman from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

The 23-year-old is available after graduating early and becoming available to sign a professional contract.

RPI is the same New York university that former Devils Jake Morissette and Andrew Lord attended.

"He's a young guy who is hungry to take the next step into pro hockey. He understands the role we are looking for," Devils boss Brodie Dupont said.

"We are short on bodies and we are looking to add players that can bring energy to our line-up. Rory fits that mould. He likes to hit, is reliable defensively and is excited for the opportunity to come to Cardiff."

Herrman, who plays both centre and wing, has a British passport and will be flying into the UK this week, and could be in the line-up for Thursday night's Elite League game at Manchester Storm (face-off 19:30 GMT).