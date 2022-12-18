Elite League: Belfast Giants ensure four-point weekend with Coventry win
Belfast Giants followed Saturday's 3-0 win over Manchester Storm with another away victory as they defeated Coventry Blaze 4-2 at the Skydome.
Brady Norrish put Coventry ahead in the fourth minute but goals from Scott Conway and Sam Ruopp left the Giants 2-1 up after the first period.
Nathanael Halbert's levelling strike was the only goal in the second period.
Matt Foley restored Belfast's lead in the 54th minute before David Goodwin's late empty-net effort sealed victory.
The Giants will be back in action at home on Thursday when they face Fife Flyers.