Elite League: Belfast Giants ensure four-point weekend with Coventry win

Scott Conway fired in Belfast's equaliser after Coventry hit the opening goal at the Skydome
Belfast Giants followed Saturday's 3-0 win over Manchester Storm with another away victory as they defeated Coventry Blaze 4-2 at the Skydome.

Brady Norrish put Coventry ahead in the fourth minute but goals from Scott Conway and Sam Ruopp left the Giants 2-1 up after the first period.

Nathanael Halbert's levelling strike was the only goal in the second period.

Matt Foley restored Belfast's lead in the 54th minute before David Goodwin's late empty-net effort sealed victory.

The Giants will be back in action at home on Thursday when they face Fife Flyers.

