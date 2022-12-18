Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Cole Sanford in action against Glasgow Clan

Cardiff Devils made it back-to-back weekend wins over Scottish opposition in the Elite League with a comfortable victory over Glasgow Clan.

Joey Martin and Josh Waller put Devils 2-0 ahead in the opening period before Josh Brittain extended their lead.

Gabiel Chabot pulled a goal back but Justin Carndall and Brodie Reid's goal sealed victory for Devils.

Devils are away to Manchester Storm on Thursday, 22 December and travel to Coventry Blaze on Boxing Day.