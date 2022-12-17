Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Will Cullen's double helped Belfast Giants to a 3-0 win over Manchester Storm in Saturday night's Elite League game at Altrincham Ice Dome.

The Giants beat a Storm side which had taken four points off them earlier this month in Belfast.

Goals in each period, one from Scott Conway and two from Cullen, secured a measure of revenge for those defeats at the SSE Arena.

The win sees the champions remain fifth in the Elite League table.

Conway's opener, a solo effort high into the net, came in the 14th minute with the Giants on the penalty kill after Darik Angeli had been called for hooking.

Cullen added the second towards the end of the middle period, firing a fine shot over Storm netminder Jeremy Brodeur's glove side.

The Giants forward sealed the two points with another goal six minutes from the end of the contest with Belfast on the power play while Manchester's Scott Simmonds was sitting out two minutes for cross checking.

Belfast sit 13 points behind Elite League pacesetters Guildford Flames.