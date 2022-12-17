Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sanford celebrates after scoring one of his three goals against Dundee Stars

Cole Sanford scored a hat-trick as Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways after their Challenge Cup exit with victory over Dundee Stars in the Elite League.

Sanford got two of his goals in the opening period with Brodie Reid and Ryan Penny also scoring while Ian Parker and Benjamin Sokay replied.

Canadian Sanford completed his hat-trick before Sokay scored his second for Stars.

Devils host Glasgow Clan on Sunday.