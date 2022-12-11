Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Will Cullen scores for the Giants in Sunday night's league victory over Dundee

Will Cullen netted twice to help Belfast Giants edge Dundee Stars 4-3 in Sunday's league game at the SSE Arena.

The Giants were aiming to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat by Cardiff Devils on Saturday night but they fell behind to Phillipe Sanche's early opener.

Cullen bagged his double and Ben Lake made it 3-1 before Johan Eriksson pulled one back.

Lewis Hook netted a fourth for the Giants, who held on after Eriksson scored with just over a minute left.

More to follow....