Elite League: Cullen hits double as Giants defeat Stars
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Will Cullen netted twice to help Belfast Giants edge Dundee Stars 4-3 in Sunday's league game at the SSE Arena.
The Giants were aiming to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat by Cardiff Devils on Saturday night but they fell behind to Phillipe Sanche's early opener.
Cullen bagged his double and Ben Lake made it 3-1 before Johan Eriksson pulled one back.
Lewis Hook netted a fourth for the Giants, who held on after Eriksson scored with just over a minute left.
More to follow....