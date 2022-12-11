Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ryan Penny scored Cardiff Devils' second goal against Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils' Elite League title hopes suffered a blow with a 5-2 defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

Panthers were 4-0 ahead through goals from Kelly Summers, Brett Welychka, Fabrizio Ricci and Luke Ferrara.

Ben Davies and Ryan Penny reduced the deficit but Welychka's second secured Panthers' second home win of the season.

Devils next face Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup quarter-final second leg.

Steelers go into Wednesday's game at Ice Arena Wales leading 5-1 following last week's first leg.