Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils: 'First thing you know is that you do not like Sheffield' - Brodie Dupont

Cardiff Devils suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat in the Challenge Cup quarter final first leg against Sheffield Steelers.

Steelers moved into a three goal lead through Brandon Whistle, Matt Petgrave and former Devil Evan Mosey.

Josh Waller made it 3-1 midway through the second period before Whistle's second of the match restored Sheffield's three-goal lead.

Danny Kristo made it 5-1 with nine minutes remaining.

The Devils face an uphill battle now in the return leg at the Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday, 17 December.