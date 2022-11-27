Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Delight for the Giants as they celebrate scoring against Coventry in Sunday night's match

Belfast Giants fought back from 2-0 down to secure a 5-3 victory over Coventry Blaze in Sunday's Elite League game at the SkyDome Arena.

The Giants lost 2-1 to Guildford Flames on Saturday and they were soon trailing again as Nathan Ripley and Colton Yellow Horn netted for the hosts.

Will Cullen and Lewis Hook struck to level it before Kim Tallberg restored Coventry's lead.

Steven Owre equalised before sealing the points in the final minute.

The Giants were again short-benched for the visit to Coventry and fell behind on eight minutes when Alex Forbes' high snipe from the right circle was shouldered by goalie Jackson Whistle, but Ripley hacked away in the ensuing scramble in front to hand the hosts a lead.

Yellow Horn doubled the advantage at 11:58, picking up a rebound from Garrett Johnston's one-timer at the point.

Belfast found their stride after the first intermission when Cullen stepped off the blue line and struck from the mid slot at 27:08 off a pass from the returning Hook.

Giants scorer Will Cullen on the attack against the Blaze at the SkyDome Arena

Then, less than two minutes later, Hook was the man on the spot for the equaliser as the Giants swarmed in the Blaze zone at 28:45.

Blaze forward Tallberg dealt a blow to the Giants at 40:59, grabbing the puck from the air and dropping it to the deck before flicking it home past Whistle from the edge of the crease to make it 3-2.

The Giants survived a crucial five-on-three penalty kill as a soft roughing call on Angeli was followed by a slashing penalty on Gabe Bast for a skirmish after the whistle.

Back at full strength, Angeli took out his frustration on goal by punching home an unlikely Giants equaliser at 48:36.

The ice began to tilt away from Coventry as they faced a five-on-three kill of their own and after a shaky start to their power play, David Goodwin found Owre for the Giants' go-ahead goal at 52:27.

Blaze coach Danny Stewart called a time out with just over two minutes to go to leave the net empty and ice the extra skater.

There were heart stopping moments in front of a sprawling Whistle as the hosts searched in vain for the goal to force overtime, but Owre sent the puck into the empty cage at 59:35 to secure a remarkable Giants victory.