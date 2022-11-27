Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Reid in action during Cardiff Devils' win at Fife Flyers

Cardiff Devils bounced back following overtime defeat at home to Coventry Blaze with victory at Fife Flyers in the Elite League on Sunday.

Joey Martin put Devils ahead within the opening minute with Josh Brittain also scoring in the opening period.

Blake Thompson wrapped up the win with a' third goal in the final period.

Devils travel to Sheffield Steelers in the league on Saturday, 3 December and host Dundee Stars at Ice Arena Wales the following day.