Darik Angeli was on target

An under-strength Belfast Giants suffered a hard-fought 2-1 defeat away to Guildford Flames in the Elite League on Saturday night.

Flames forward Alex Yuill shot through traffic from the blue line to edge the hosts into the lead in the 35th minute.

Ryan Tait doubled their lead on 49 minutes when Ben O'Connor squared the puck to him after finding good space.

Darik Angeli pulled a goal back for the Giants with two minutes to play but the Flames held on for victory.

The Giants were without Kevin Raine, Chad Butcher, Tyler Soy, Sam Ruopp and Mark Cooper through injury, while David Gilbert didn't travel due to illness.

Adam Keefe's men continue their road trip at the Skydome on Sunday when they will face the Coventry Blaze.