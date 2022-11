Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Josh Waller in action against Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils' Elite League title aspirations suffered a blow as Kim Tallberg's overtime goal secured victory for Coventry Blaze at Ice Arena Wales.

Cole Sandford put Devils ahead in the first period Tallberg equalised for Blaze a minute later.

There would be no further goals the game went into overtime in which Tallberg scored

Devils will be away to Fife Flyers in the league on Sunday, 27 November.