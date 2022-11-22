Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Corey Neilson guided Nottingham Panthers to 12 major honours during his time as head coach

Nottingham Panthers great Corey Neilson has been reappointed as the club's head coach to replace Gary Graham.

The 46-year-old is the most successful coach in Panthers history, having led the club to the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) crown in 2013, as well as four play-off titles and six Challenge Cups.

The Continental Cup win under Neilson in 2017 was the last major piece of silverware won by the club.

"The call to come back to Nottingham was strong," Neilson said.

"I saw that Panthers were struggling a little bit and I wanted to be part of that solution.

"I want things to be better. I love the Nottingham Panthers, I always have - ever since I walked through the door."

Since leaving Nottingham in 2018, Canada-born Neilson worked in Germany as head coach of Lausitzer Fuchse and EC Kassel Huskies, with spells with Norwegian side Manglerud and HK Poprad in Slovakia sandwiched in between.

He has also continued work as Great Britain assistant coach, a role he first took up a decade ago.

In total, Neilson spent 12 years with Panthers both on and off the ice.

As player-coach he guided Nottingham to their first league title since 1956 in the 2012-13 season.

After he hung up his skates as a player at the end of that campaign, Neilson had his number 77 jersey retired.

As Panthers head coach he won 12 major pieces of silverware - his last being the Continental Cup, which was the club's first European honour.

Neilson returns to a Panthers side that has struggled for success since his departure four years earlier, with three permanent head coaches working at the National Ice Centre since his departure.

'New voice needed'

The Nottingham Panthers job was Gary Graham's first in British ice hockey

He replaces Graham who lasted less than four months with the EIHL side.

The 43-year-old left the Panthers sixth in the league following back-to-back defeats by leaders Guildford at the weekend.

He oversaw just six wins from 15 league games, leaving Panthers 18 points adrift of the pacesetters.

Panthers chief executive Omar Pacha had said "a new voice" was needed to "give new direction" to the Panthers, and so to an old face they turned in an effort to bring back former glories.

"Ironically, the club has not won trophy since he left apart from the Elite Series but this isn't about the past," Pacha said of Neilson's return.

"Corey is the man to lead us forward and we share the same visions. He has so much experience, is a proven winner and is a great fit for this hockey club."