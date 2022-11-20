Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Colby McAuley opened the scoring for the Giants

An under-strength Belfast Giants held off a late fightback to earn a 3-2 Elite League away win over Sheffield Steelers.

First-period goals from Colby McAuley and Scott Conway put the visitors in control before David Goodwin made it 3-0 on the powerplay early in the second.

Brandon McNally and Brett Neumann hit back for the hosts before the end of the second period.

Exceptional work from netminder Jackson Whistle helped the Giants hold on.

The win for Adam Keefe's men came despite being without the services of Kevin Raine, Mark Cooper, Sam Ruopp, Tyler Soy and Chad Butcher.

The Giants have a road trip next weekend, with an away match against Guildford Flames on Saturday 26 November followed by a trip to Coventry Blaze the following day.