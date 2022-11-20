Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Continental Cup highlights: Cardiff Devils 3-0 Acroni Jesenice

Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter.

Ricards Bernhards put Latvians ahead but Devils responded through Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin.

Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed the win with Garis Gricinskis scoring Zemgale's second late on.

Devils will now go through to January's final round with the winners qualifying for the 2023-24 Champions League.