Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff to host a round of ice hockey's Continental Cup

Cardiff Devils secured a second successive win in the Continental Cup as they beat Slovenia's Acroni Jesenice 3-1 at Ice Arena Wales.

Devils, who had beaten Angers Ducs 3-0 in their opening game the previous evening, went ahead through Sam Duggan in the first period.

Joey Martin and Cole Sandford also scored with Devils facing Latvian team Zemgale Jelgava on Sunday.

Zemgale were beaten 2-0 by Angers earlier on Saturday in Cardiff.