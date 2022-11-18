Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff to host a round of ice hockey's Continental Cup

Cardiff Devils secured victory in their opening game of the Continental Cup with a 3-1 win over French side Angers Ducs at Ice Arena Wales.

Ryan Penny put Devils ahead but Jonathan Charbonneau levelled for Angers before two further Penny goals sealed the win.

Devils face Slovenia's Acroni Jesenice on Saturday and Latvian team Zemgale Jelgava on Sunday.

Jesenice secured an overtime win against Zemgale on Friday.