Petr Cech won 124 international caps for the Czech Republic during his football career

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has switched ice hockey clubs by signing a one-year deal with Chelmsford Chieftains.

He steps up a division after helping Guildford Phoenix, who he joined in 2019, to a treble last season.

The 40-year-old Czech was signed in time to make his debut in Sunday's National League Division One game against Oxford Stars.

"I'm excited for a new challenge with the Chieftains," the 40-year-old said.

Cech won won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a footballer in England.

He worked for Chelsea as a technical advisor from 2019, but left Stamford Bridge this summer when Todd Boehly took over the club.

Cech had a .931 save average for Guildford and Chieftains head coach Mark Saunders said: "Having a netminder of Petr's quality and experience come into our squad is a huge boost for us right now.

"He brings a winning mentality, a desire to compete every single time he's on the ice, and we look forward to seeing him add to our group this season."