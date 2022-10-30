Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Belfast Giants secured their third win of the week

Belfast Giants completed a four-point weekend with a tight 1-0 home win over Glasgow Clan.

Will Cullen scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time in the Elite League encounter at the SSE Arena.

Ben Lake provided the assist for the goal that ensured the Giants built on Friday's 3-2 away win over Fife Flyers.

It was a third win of the week for Adam Keefe's men who defeated Dundee Stars 3-2 in Belfast on Thursday.

The Giants will continue their defence of their Elite League title with a match away to the Clan on Friday.