Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils began their Challenge Cup campaign with four straight losses but have won all four games since

Josh Waller scored in overtime as Cardiff Devils kept their Challenge Cup hopes alive against Coventry Blaze.

Mitchell Cook put the visitors ahead after just 13 seconds and eight minutes later David Clements doubled Blaze's advantage in south Wales.

With under a second remaining in the second period the Devils halved the deficit when Waller scored, before Marcus Crawford levelled in the third.

Waller completed the Devils' comeback in overtime with a brilliant finish.

Coventry Blaze and Guildford Flames play each other twice in the remaining Challenge Cup group stage games, with Devils needing Blaze to win to progress to the knockout stages.