Ice hockey

Scott Conway was on target for the Giants

The Belfast Giants suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Guildford Flames in their second Elite League away match of the weekend.

Kyle Locke put the hosts ahead after just 51 seconds with Daniel Tedesco doubling their lead in the 10th minute.

Gabe Bast pulled a goal back for the visitors four minutes later and the impressive Scott Conway soon levelled.

A Brett Ferguson double swung the game in Guildford's favour despite a late Giants goal by David Gilbert.

The defeat meant it is two point from four for the Giants this weekend, with Dundee Stars coming to the SSE Arena for their next match on Wednesday night.