Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-4 Belfast Giants
Belfast Giants held on to win at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League on Friday night.
The visitors were 2-0 up after the opening period as Ben Lake and David Goodwin hit the target and Scott Conway added Giants' third.
Trevor Cox hit back for Devils and Blake Thompson added a second, but Goodwin added his second to thwart the hosts' hopes of a late comeback.
Devils go to Glasgow Clan in the league on Saturday, 22 October.
Giants are at Guildford Flames on the same day.